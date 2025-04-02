Defending champion Farneys Willie primed for Arena Racing Company Grand Prix

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A part-time greyhound trainer with only two dogs in his racing kennel could make history this month by becoming the first to win the Arena Racing Company Grand Prix back to back.

Richard Wales operates a full-time boarding kennel to pay his bills, but his lifetime passion for greyhound racing saw him take out a training license for the first time in January 2024.

Weeks later, he scooped £12,500 when kennel star Farneys Willie won the Arena Racing Company Grand Prix at Sunderland Stadium. And 12 months on, he’s dreaming of replicating last year’s success by entering both of his greyhounds in this year’s renewal.

The competition begins on Friday at Sunderland Stadium with four qualifying heats before the semi finals on April 11 and the final itself on Good Friday where a bumper crowd is expected trackside.

Farneys Willie in front at Sunderland Stadium.

Farneys Willie has been drawn in a competitive heat three which includes Coronation Cup, Champion Stakes and Challenge Cup champion New Destiny while newcomer Farneys Mate runs in heat four.

Finishing in the top three of their respective heats will confirm a semi final spot – and Rotherham-based Richard is keeping his fingers crossed for a positive outcome.

“I’ve been in greyhound racing all of my life – winning the Grand Prix last year was the best feeling ever,” said Richard. “It was tremendous and a moment I’ll never forget.

“To be back this year with (Farneys) Willie is a dream and hopefully he’s well prepared to defend his crown.

“We’ve given him an easier winter with this competition in mind because he loves racing at Sunderland. The trip is perfect for him and Friday is all about qualifying – if he does that I’d like to think he’ll come on for the run and improve week by week.

“(Farneys) Mate is a new greyhound to our kennel, he’s only been with us for a fortnight. He hasn’t had the best of luck in running in his two races at Sheffield for us but we think the longer trip will suit him better so fingers crossed.”

Tickets for all three Arena Racing Company Grand Prix fixtures are on sale from £8 and can be purchased by clicking here. Doors open at 6.15pm with the first of 12 races each night off at 7.08pm.

2025 Arena Racing Company Grand Prix draw:

Heat One: Innfield Ciara, Killieford Goram, Clodcar Rosie, Glenvale Bjorn, Ballymac Sargie, Swift Regina.

Heat Two: Troy Robbo, Swift Jafar, Newinn Cloud, Emilys Superstar, Roanna Amelia, Toddys Thunder.

Heat Three: Sunnyside Broxi, New Destiny, Farneys Willie, Loxleys Troy, Agile Ange, Fruity Tuxedo.

Heat Four: Farneys Mate, Loxleys Forest, My Own Theory, MakeIt Mad, Silk Cut Loco, Haggard Badger.