Consett Rugby Club score early Christmas present

Consett Rugby club is celebrating after receiving a £3,000 donation from national housebuilder Persimmon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman of Consett Rugby Club, David Trott, was on hand recently to welcome the cheque from Persimmon Durham Land Manager, Adam McVickers.

The donation will be used to help fund the replacement of the clubs’ floodlights at their Amethyst Park home ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club, who are celebrating their centenary this year, is home to around 500 members across their men’s and women’s juniors and senior teams.

Members of Consett Rugby Club receiving a cheque for £3,000

John Rowbotham, Treasurer at Consett Rugby Club, said: “Thank you to Persimmon for their generous donation to our club which will go towards replacing our floodlights.

“We are proud to play an active role our local community with over 500 members regularly attending our facility and aim to create an inclusive environment for everyone who walks through our door.

“We are celebrating our centenary this year and hope to provide a space for rugby to played at a high level in Consett for many more years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam McVickers, Land Manager at Persimmon Durham, added: “It was great to visit some players and coaches at Consett Rugby Club recently to learn more about their history and the excellent work they do locally.

Members of Consett Rugby Club receiving a cheque for £3,00.

“The club is a pillar of their community and has a positive impact on local people, it is a pleasure to be able to support them with a donation from our Community Champions initiative.”

The housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative is open to all local charities, schools and community groups. Funding is available every quarter with winners receiving between £1,000 and £6,000.