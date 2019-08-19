Chester-le-Street captain eyeing top-four spot in Northern League Division Two

Mark Carruthers has all of the latest news from the National League.

A 2-1 win at Easington Colliery gave the Cestrians a third win in five games and moved them into the top seven of the table – but they didn’t have it all their own way at Welfare Park.

Jack Pounder had put the Colliers ahead with just 10 minutes on the clock with a wonder goal from inside his own half.

But it was the Cestrians that claimed all three points thanks to second-half strikes from Kevin Dixon and Luke Collins.

Captain Marron urged his team-mates to build on the win and challenge for a promotion place throughout the rest of the season.

He told The Echo: “We are still a little bit naïve, but we dragged ourselves back into the game.

“We played against the wind and that was tough.

“We kept ourselves in the game at one goal down and did well to get ahead in the second-half.

“We are a very young side, inexperienced, but they are learning very quickly.

“We are improving, and I can’t see anyone running away with the league this year.

“There are no big-hitters in the division, and although we wouldn’t set targets, I think top four is a realistic target for the vast majority of sides in the division, and that includes us.”

Sunderland West End’s wait for a first win as a Northern League club continued as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Esh Winning.

A Joe Mole hat-trick put the visitors on their way to all three points – and meant that Brad Forster’s late penalty was just a consolation for Anthony Nelson’s side.

Durham City remain without a point this season as Alex Bruton grabbed the only goal of the game in Billingham Synthonia’s win at Hall Lane.

Craig Moody scored twice and there was a goal apiece for Kieran Alderson and Ben Joyeux as Brandon United claimed their first three points of the season with a 4-1 home win against Tow Law Town.

Kris Allen’s goal was enough to help Jarrow to a hard-fought win at Heaton Stannington and a single strike from Dan Quine gave Washington all three points in their derby clash with Birtley Town.

West Allotment Celtic sit at the top of the table after Shane Jones and Abu Salim both scored twice in their side’s 6-2 home win against Willington.

Ryton and Crawcrook Albion bounced back from their midweek defeat against West Allotment with a win by the odd goal in five against Crook Town.

Town had fought back from two goals down as Chris Dickinson’s brace got them back on level-terms after Callum Turnbull and Jack Cooper had put Albion in control of the game.

But it was Tony Fawcett’s side that claimed the points thanks to a stunning late strike from Scott Jasper.

A late Michael Woodhouse goal cancelled out a first-half penalty from Nifa Chilfya as Redcar Athletic snatched a late point in their home game against Newcastle University.