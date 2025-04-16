Blackbird in disbelief as kennel star Killieford Goram qualifies for Arena Racing Company Grand Prix final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

County Durham trainer Dean Blackbird was as surprised as anyone when Killieford Goram qualified for the Arena Racing Company Grand Prix final at Sunderland on Good Friday.

The 35-year-old reached his first category one final since taking over his mother’s training license two years ago and is one of five trainers hoping to scoop the competition’s £12,500 first prize.

Formerly trained by Paul Singlewood – who is represented by My Own Theory in the same race – Killieford Goram enters the final in strong form having won the category three Arena Racing Company Stayers at the Newcastle Road venue in February.

The three-year-old brindled dog posted a personal best time around Sunderland’s 640m trip during the semifinals, and Dean’s kennel star will be backed by an army of friends and family when traps rise at 9.14pm for Friday’s feature race.

Killieford Goram runs in his first category one final on Friday night.

“It was a massive shock to see him qualify,” said Dean. “His trapping is just getting better, and hopefully from trap one he has an outside chance of causing an upset.

“He tends to take a step right when exiting the boxes which could really work in our favour.

“New Destiny (ante-post favourite) hasn’t been led after the first turn so far in the competition, so if she has to come from behind it could make for an interesting race – but our boy has to trap and lead.

“It’s taken a while to get him to this level but we are over the moon to be in our first major final. We knew he was coming right when he beat Thats It Jack in a trial over 450m in February – I couldn’t believe he managed that.

“He’s held his own at the highest level since and we’re all looking forward to Friday’s big race.”

Mark Wallis’ New Destiny – winner of last year’s Coronation Cup, Champion Stakes and Challenge Cup – will be a hot favourite to win the race while kennel mate and Essex Vase runner-up Newinn Cloud runs in his second category one final.

Meanwhile Newcastle will be represented by a trio of greyhounds with Tom Heilbron’s Ballymac Sargie, Paul Singlewood’s My Own Theory and Raymond Hale’s MakeIt Mead drawn in traps three, four and five respectively.

The Good Friday card also features 10 other open races including the £2,500 SR Transport Dual Distance Final and Arena Racing Company 450 final worth £500 to the winner. The 450 final features 2023 Northern Puppy Derby, Pall Mall and Gold Cup champion Links Maverick, who won hist first open race at Sunderland in November 2022.

Joanne Wilson, General Manager at Sunderland Stadium, is expecting a strong turnout on the night.

“The Arena Racing Company Grand Prix is always a highlight on our racing calendar,” said Joanne.

“Timing for this year’s final is perfect with the race coinciding with Good Friday and we’re really pleased with pre-event sales. We have a great card confirmed, and off the track we’ll be showcasing just how wonderful retired greyhounds are as pets when their racing careers end.

“Our thanks go to SR Transport for its support of our dual distance final, and we wish all greyhounds and connections the very best of luck.”

Tickets for the Arena Racing Company Grand Prix final at Sunderland Stadium on Good Friday are priced £8 and can be purchased online or on the door for £8. Doors open at 6.15pm, with the first of 12 races on the night off just after 7pm.

Arena Racing Company Grand Prix Final: Killieford Goram, New Destiny, Ballymac Sargie, My Own Theory, MakeIt Mead, Newinn Cloud.

SR Transport Dual Distance Final: Hillside Lily, Singalong Rex, Lion Heart, Tease Me, Sunnyside Jayden, Hazelhill Percy.

Arena Racing Company 450 Final: Links Stoker, Crooks Coco, Links Maverick, Shinjim Magic, Tot Trippett, Sleepy Millie.