Adam Hepple’s dream to become English light-heavyweight champion ends in defeat

Adam Hepple’s dream to become English light-heavyweight champion ended in defeat in the capital, where he was stopped by Londoner Zak Chelli in the final round.

The Seaham star, adrift on all three judges scorecards, needed a knock-out in the 10th and last round to take the vacant title.

But it was Chelli who delivered the KO blow when he drove in a thundering left to the body which downed the 32-year-old. He could not beat referee Reece Carter’s count and the fight was called off 29 seconds into the final session.

While a painful end, there was considerable pride at a tremendous effort by the Seaham Parish councillor in just his eighth pro contest against the skilled Fulham fighter, who was British and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion until last year.

The 27-year-old was up on the scorecards of Terry O’Connor (88-82) and Lee Every and Marcus McDonnell (both 89-81) but the numbers do not tell the full story.

“I’m gutted,” Hepple told the Echo. “He didn’t hurt me at all in the fight until then.

“I felt I was putting him where I wanted him, but I just wasn’t able to capitalise - I wasn’t pulling the trigger as much as I should have.“Zak is a former British and Commonwealth champion for a reason.

“No-one is fighting him for a title in just his eighth fight and I took him into the 10th round.”

Hepple, decked out in the red and white of Sunderland, was cheered into the ring by a large army of fans from Co Durham.

But it was the man on home soil who settled into an early rhythm, using his jab and double jab to good effect, while delivering scoring shots to both head and body.

Chelli had the opening four rounds to his name and when he fired off a bunch of punches to Hepple’s head in the fifth, it appeared he was in the mood to force a stoppage.

But after his last shot landed, Hepple simply smiled and came forward with a right and left, chucking plenty of leather in the closing stages of the session.

Having given a glimpse of what he could do, the Northern Area champion was the man on the front foot and a right hook in the seventh got his fans on their feet.

He kept coming forward and the eighth round was his best. When he connected with a left-right combination, coach Jordan Williams was waving him on to attack further.

Going into round nine, it looked like Hepple had adopted the ’Til the end’ Sunderland AFC mantra but near the conclusion of the ninth, Chelli unleashed a sustained attack.

It put him down just inches away from his own corner and, bravely, he dragged himself up by “eight” on Mr Carter’s count and the bell came to his aid.

Sadly, it was only a temporary respite and when Chelli felled him to the body in the last and Williams threw in the towel as the referee was administering the count.

It was a sad end to an incredible effort by the Seaham fighter.

