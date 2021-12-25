The brilliant retro photos of Sunderland AFC fans and players from past Boxing Day games

We’ve delved deep into The Echo’s photo archives to bring you some retro scenes from past Boxing Day games with Sunderland due to play on the 27th of December this year.

Scroll down to view these retro Sunderland photos from Boxing Day fixtures past.

1. Former midfielder Jack Colback Sunderland's Jack Colback with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during a Boxing Day Premier League match at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Owen Humphreys Photo Sales

2. 2015 Sunderland fans enjoy the atmosphere on Boxing Day 2015. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Blades v Black Cats Sunderland lose 3-0 away to Sheffield United on Boxing Day back in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. 2005 Ivan Campo of Bolton battles with Julio Arca of Sunderland during the Premier League match on December 26, 2005 at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales