The brilliant archive pictures of ex-Sunderland and Nottingham Forest icon Brian Clough - photo gallery

Clough was a popular goal machine for Sunderland before a career-ending clash with Bury goalkeeper Chris Harker ended his playing days prematurely.

A North East legend, Clough played for Billingham Synthonia before his national service in the RAF between 1953 and 1955. Following this, he became a prolific striker for his home town club Middlesbrough scoring 204 goals in 222 league matches.

He then netted 54 goals in 61 starts for Sunderland before injury cut short his career.

Clough then moved into management and took charge of Hartlepool United, Derby County, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Here, we take a look at some of the best archive photos of Cloughie over the years:

1961 Brian Clough pictured in 1961 at Roker Park - re-printed in the Sunderland Football Echo on Saturday, September 27, 2008.

1962 Brian Clough for action with Sunderland in 1962.

1965 Brian Clough in training as a Sunderland player.

1963 Brian Clough jokingly poses for the Sunderland AFC team photo with a pipe. (Fourth from the right, middle row)