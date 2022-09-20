The brilliant archive pictures of ex-Sunderland and Nottingham Forest icon Brian Clough - photo gallery
On this day in 2004, ex-Sunderland icon and football legend Brian Clough sadly passed away.
Clough was a popular goal machine for Sunderland before a career-ending clash with Bury goalkeeper Chris Harker ended his playing days prematurely.
A North East legend, Clough played for Billingham Synthonia before his national service in the RAF between 1953 and 1955. Following this, he became a prolific striker for his home town club Middlesbrough scoring 204 goals in 222 league matches.
He then netted 54 goals in 61 starts for Sunderland before injury cut short his career.
Clough then moved into management and took charge of Hartlepool United, Derby County, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.
Here, we take a look at some of the best archive photos of Cloughie over the years: