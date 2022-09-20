News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland fans will love these photos of Old Big 'Ead!

The brilliant archive pictures of ex-Sunderland and Nottingham Forest icon Brian Clough - photo gallery

On this day in 2004, ex-Sunderland icon and football legend Brian Clough sadly passed away.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:45 am

Clough was a popular goal machine for Sunderland before a career-ending clash with Bury goalkeeper Chris Harker ended his playing days prematurely.

A North East legend, Clough played for Billingham Synthonia before his national service in the RAF between 1953 and 1955. Following this, he became a prolific striker for his home town club Middlesbrough scoring 204 goals in 222 league matches.

He then netted 54 goals in 61 starts for Sunderland before injury cut short his career.

Clough then moved into management and took charge of Hartlepool United, Derby County, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Here, we take a look at some of the best archive photos of Cloughie over the years:

1. 1961

Brian Clough pictured in 1961 at Roker Park - re-printed in the Sunderland Football Echo on Saturday, September 27, 2008.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. 1962

Brian Clough for action with Sunderland in 1962.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1965

Brian Clough in training as a Sunderland player.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. 1963

Brian Clough jokingly poses for the Sunderland AFC team photo with a pipe. (Fourth from the right, middle row)

Photo: Sunderland Echo

