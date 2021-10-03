The Scot joined the club in 1966 and went on t make 368 league appearances whilst cementing himself as a Wearside hero for his tough tackling and never-say-die attitude.

Kerr twice broke his leg at the start of his Sunderland career, making his achievements in the North East all the more impressive.

It was in the FA Cup where Kerr made his greatest contribution to the club and city, captaining Bob Stokoe’s second-tier Black Cats to the trophy in 1973 against First Divison behemoths Leeds United.

Kerr left Sunderland in March 1979 to link up with former manager Stokoe at Blackpool, before ending his career back in the North East at Hartlepool.

1. The Little General at Roker Park The 'Little General' takes part in a photo opportunity at Roker Park. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. A snap from 1967 Bobby Kerr opening the new "In Time" department for teenagers at Binns store - it was the first men's boutique within a store to open in Sunderland. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. A team photo from 1971 Can you spot Bobby? Photo: R. L. Palmer Photo Sales

4. FA Cup winnners Sunderland captain Bobby Kerr with the FA Cup after his team had become the first second-division club to win the competition since 1931. Sunderland beat Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley. Photo: Douglas Miller Photo Sales