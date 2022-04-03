Ground staff tend to the Roker Park pitch as Sunderland players left to right George Aiken, Arthur Wright, Harry Kirtley, Billy Bingham, John McSeveney do laps.
Sunderland v Aston Villa on October 26, 1996. Sunderland won 1-0 (Stewart). Paul Stewart (right) wheels away to celebrate his winning goal against Aston Villa, to the relief of David Kelly (left) whose penalty was saved.
Newcastle striker Mick Quinn is on defensive duty as Eric Gates gets in a shot for Sunderland in the derby match at Roker Park.
Paul Stewart (right) wheels away to celebrate his winning goal against Aston Villa, to the relief of David Kelly (left) whose penalty was saved.
The last league game at Roker Park. Australian Dave Leyshon, originally from Hylton Castle.
Some of the 53,151 crowd which filled Roker Park to capacity to see Sunderland book their place in the FA Cup semi-final by beating Luton Town.
Paul Stewart (right) wheels away to celebrate his winning goal against Aston Villa, to the relief of David Kelly (left) whose penalty was saved.
Snow clearing at Roker Park - December 1995.
Queueing for tickets for the 1973 FA Cup final.
Sam Allardyce (in background) during match with Everton at Roker Park
Sunderland v Newcastle at Roker Park in the first leg back in 1990.
Mounted Police at Roker Park back in July 1966.
A view of Roker Park back in the day.
Sunderland v Barnsley at Roker Park.
An aerial shot of Roker Park
One fan left among the Roker End debris.
An aerial view of Roker Park.
Tony Towers showing fierce concentration as he slams home a penalty against Manchester United.