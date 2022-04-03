The crowd Sunderland take on Everton in the last league match at Roker Park.

The ground was the seventh home of the Black Cats before the club moved onto the old Wearmouth Colliery site.

Near the end of Roker Park’s history, its capacity was around 22,500.

Back in the day, however, the stadium once attracted a record crowd of 75,118 during an FA Cup game against Derby County.

Sunderland fans take in the action at Roker Park

Here, though, we take a look at the Sunderland Echo archive photos of the stadium from years gone by:

'The greatest centre half the world has ever seen' Charlie Hurley leads out Sunderland at Roker Park.

Ground staff tend to the Roker Park pitch as Sunderland players left to right George Aiken, Arthur Wright, Harry Kirtley, Billy Bingham, John McSeveney do laps.

Sunderland v Aston Villa on October 26, 1996. Sunderland won 1-0 (Stewart). Paul Stewart (right) wheels away to celebrate his winning goal against Aston Villa, to the relief of David Kelly (left) whose penalty was saved.

Newcastle striker Mick Quinn is on defensive duty as Eric Gates gets in a shot for Sunderland in the derby match at Roker Park.

The last league game at Roker Park. Australian Dave Leyshon, originally from Hylton Castle.

Some of the 53,151 crowd which filled Roker Park to capacity to see Sunderland book their place in the FA Cup semi-final by beating Luton Town.

Snow clearing at Roker Park - December 1995.

Queueing for tickets for the 1973 FA Cup final.

Sam Allardyce (in background) during match with Everton at Roker Park

Sunderland v Newcastle at Roker Park in the first leg back in 1990.

Mounted Police at Roker Park back in July 1966.

A view of Roker Park back in the day.

Sunderland v Barnsley at Roker Park.

An aerial shot of Roker Park

One fan left among the Roker End debris.

An aerial view of Roker Park.

Tony Towers showing fierce concentration as he slams home a penalty against Manchester United.