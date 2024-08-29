North East Youth Players Strike It Gold In Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callam Hall of Excel Youth Bowling Club Sunderland and Hannah Crowe of Riverside Youth Bowling Club Sunderland recently took part in the Annual Triple Crown held in Dublin, Ireland representing Team England Bowling. Callam represented the Boys Under 19s and Hannah the Girls Under 16s. Both medalled against Iceland, Ireland, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England in a gruelling 4 day event.

Team England took out 16 youth athletes from across England to Dublin Ireland to compete, all entirely self funded, in this prestigious event. England retained the overall Triple Crown Trophy in all divisions and overall - quite an achievement. A full run down of all medals earned by this magnificent England Team can be found by visiting their Facebook site Team Bowling England or visiting the British Tenpin Bowling Association website www.btba.org.uk.

Callam and Hannah both got their start in the sport by joining local Tenpin Bowling Youth Clubs (there are many to choose from across the country). Ages accepted are from 5 through to Under 22. Coaching in these local clubs and indeed all clubs across England is entirely free of charge. Clubs welcome complete beginners through to those with some or a lot of experience with the aim to offer opportunities to network within the sport, attend a local league and travel to competitions should they wish to. There is so much on offer from their National Governing Body (Youth Bowling England) that it is well worth checking out their website to see all the local clubs along with contact details. www.btba.org.uk

Callam earned 2 medals - gold in the U19s Mixed Doubles with Jessica Sillis (an athlete from Dunstable Youth Bowling Club) and also gold for the U19s Boys Team. Hannah earned 2 medals - gold in the Girls U16s Team and silver in the girls U16s Trios.

Under 19s Mixed Doubles winners Callam Hall and Jessica Sillis

Both these North East athletes are always looking at ways to fund their sporting aspirations. The National Governing Body for all youth tenpin players - Youth Bowling England is entirely ran by volunteers who are keen to gain financial support from individuals or companies who see the value in supporting youth athletes, not just in the North East but all around England. YBE delivers services to nearly 600 members free of charge every year. If you or a company you own, work for are in a position to help please send an initial email to [email protected] marked sponsorship. Should you wish to support an individual athlete please contact their club secretary using the link provided in the article.