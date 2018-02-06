Woodbridge fights off Lafferty to secure Golden Fleece Darts Premier League title

Darts

Glen Woodbridge is celebrating after clinching the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League title with a win and a draw.

Woodbridge started the evening with a draw against Marco Laybourn, while he had to fight for a 5-3 win over Davy Marley.

Woodbridge enjoyed winning legs of 15, 16, 18, 20 and 21 (twice), plus a stunning 180.

Adam Lafferty must be applauded for pushing Woodbridge all the way this season - just missing out by a single point - and he sealed two wins against Tom Davies (5-1) and Steve Carr (5-0).

Richie Thoms beat Kevin Long 5-1, while Steve Peel defeated Tom Davies 5-1.

Mark Reeves cruised to a 5-1 win over Davy Mason.

Gary Richardson drew with Paul Moon and Pete Wilson beat Dan Scott 5-3.

Denny Cullen edged out Steve Peel with a 5-3 victory.

Alan Stoves dug deep to claim a 5-3 success over Davy Mason.

The last game of the night saw Laybourn beat Steve Richardson 5-1, with winning legs of 17, 18, 19 and 20 darts.

The Finals night is scheduled for the evening of February 20.