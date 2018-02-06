Search

Woodbridge fights off Lafferty to secure Golden Fleece Darts Premier League title

Adam Lafferty.
Adam Lafferty.

Darts

Glen Woodbridge is celebrating after clinching the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League title with a win and a draw.

Woodbridge started the evening with a draw against Marco Laybourn, while he had to fight for a 5-3 win over Davy Marley.

Woodbridge enjoyed winning legs of 15, 16, 18, 20 and 21 (twice), plus a stunning 180.

Adam Lafferty must be applauded for pushing Woodbridge all the way this season - just missing out by a single point - and he sealed two wins against Tom Davies (5-1) and Steve Carr (5-0).

Richie Thoms beat Kevin Long 5-1, while Steve Peel defeated Tom Davies 5-1.

Mark Reeves cruised to a 5-1 win over Davy Mason.

Gary Richardson drew with Paul Moon and Pete Wilson beat Dan Scott 5-3.

Denny Cullen edged out Steve Peel with a 5-3 victory.

Alan Stoves dug deep to claim a 5-3 success over Davy Mason.

The last game of the night saw Laybourn beat Steve Richardson 5-1, with winning legs of 17, 18, 19 and 20 darts.

The Finals night is scheduled for the evening of February 20.