Top European girls players heading to Silksworth Tennis Centre for Winter Cup

Silksworth Tennis Centre is gearing up to host the tennis stars of the future

Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre, which is operated by Everyone Active in partnership with Sunderland City Council, is set to host the Tennis Europe Winter Cup By Head Championships.

Everyone Active will welcome some of the best junior tennis players from across Europe when they host the finals of the girls 12 and under event over three days, starting on February 9.

Eight nations will compete for the title of European champions, with three players from each country taking part.

Each of the teams consists of three players who will take part in two singles matches and one doubles match.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony on February 9, with the teams invited onto the court whilst their country’s national anthem is played in the background.

Graham Fowler, tennis development manager at Silksworth Tennis Centre, said: “We are very excited to be hosting this event for the fourth year.

“It is an honour to have some of tennis’ future stars here in Sunderland and competing at the Silksworth Tennis Centre.

“We hope many tennis fans will take advantage of this unique opportunity to witness such an inspiring event.”