Swimming: Impressive results for City of Sunderland Masters

City of Sunderland Masters ASC produced some excellent results in Swim England’s T30 Challenge.

The challenge is to see how far swimmers can reach in 30 minutes.

Dave Hills with his award

Four Sunderland Masters took part, with Dave Hills securing a gold medal as national champion in the 65-69 age group, swimming an amazing 2,040 metres in his half hour.

Norman Stephenson won a bronze in the 70-74 age category with an impressive 1,650m swim.

Imogen Fife completed her first T30 and was ranked sixth in the 18–24 age group , with 1,635m. Lindy Woodrow was seventh in the 60-64 category, swimming 1,520m.