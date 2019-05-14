Sunderland Harrier wins the Siglion Sunderland City 10km by nearly two minutes

Sunderland Harrier Oliver James won the Siglion Sunderland City 10km by a street after setting off the way he intended to finish - leading the 2,000 runners from the off in first place.

The 25-year-old, on a week’s holiday from his studies in the States where he has just finished his first year of his degree course in dentistry at Louisville State University, won the race by nearly two minutes.

He clocked 31.32 which was just outside his best of 31.19, set in the Rhodes City Run in March.

He said: “I intended to go off hard as it was a decent field with some of my clubmates involved.

“I didn’t want to leave it until late before I made my move.

“It is quite a tough course so I’m very happy with my time. It was a great atmosphere at the finish with the crowds and I thoroughly enjoyed the occasion.”

Behind him came clubmate Liam Taylor (33.14), who also finished second last year in 33.28 and Craig Gunn finished fourth (33.46), to make it a good day for Sunderland Harriers.

Mark Anderson flew the Sunderland Strollers’ flag in fifth (34.01), just ahead of Harrier Nathan Reed in sixth (34.01)

The women’s race was won by 50 year-old Sunderland Stroller Wendy Chapman in a time of 39.24 which was just 14 seconds outside her best.

Last year, she won the Events of the North Kielder Marathon and recently clocked 3.10 in the Boston Marathon in the States.

Behind her came Sunderland Harrier Amy Callaghan, who clocked a PB (41.06) after finishing eighth last year (43.12). Her training partner Nicole Hufton finished fifth (43.34).

Results: Oliver James (Sun Harr) 31.32, 2 Liam Taylor (Sun Harr) 33.13, 3 James Meader (Heaton) 33.21, 4 Craig Gunn (Sun Harr) 33.45, 5 Mark Anderson (Sun Stroll) 33.52, 6 Nathan Reed (Sun Harr) 34.01, 7 Paul Robson (Wear Tri) 35.10, 8 Alasdair Tatham (North York Moors) 35.49, 9 Patrick Houghton (North Shields) 35.55, 10 Mark Toward (Tyne Bridge) 36.10, 11 Josh Pearson 36.37, 12 Paul Maclaclan (Sun Harr) 37.26, 13 David Wilkinson (Sun Harr) 37.29, 14 Les Smith (Heaton) 37.30, 15 Gary Dixon Blackhill (37.31).