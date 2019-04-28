Gateshead sack general manager via TEXT plus club apologises for derogatory comment heard over PA system against Barrow

Gateshead owner Dr Ranjan Varghese sacked the club’s general manager Alisha Henry via text message on Saturday afternoon.

Henry joined the club at the start of the season as Commercial Manager but stepped up to replace Mike Coulson when the former long-serving general manager announced his departure in January.

Since then she has played a key role in attempts to identify a new owner for the Vanarama National League club and had been working on playing budgets for next season.

But on Saturday, within hours of the final whistle of Gateshead’s last league game of the season against Barrow, Henry was informed that her services were no longer required by the club via a text message from the Hong Kong-based businessman.

She attended the Gateshead Soul Supporters Club end-of-season awards night on Saturday night and along with the club’s playing squad, coaching staff and press officer Dominic Scurr, was presented with a special award to acknowledge their efforts throughout a challenging season at the International Stadium.

Henry spoke to the Sunderland Echo and said “It’s obviously very disappointing to leave the club in the way it has happened, but nothing really surprises you if I am honest.

“The big thing I will take away from the last ten months is the bond that has grown between the players, coaches and supporters and I think myself and Dominic (Scurr) have felt part of that.

“We have all been in it together throughout the season and we have all tried to deal with the highs and lows that we have experienced by staying strong as a group.

“We always tried to do our very best for the club, and I will always look back on it with great pride.

“I am sad to be leaving, but let’s see what the future brings.”

Meanwhile, Gateshead FC were forced to apologise for derogatory comments heard over the public address system, left on during the game for the whole stadium to hear, which were aimed at the female fourth official.

A tweet from the club's official account read: "We'd like to apologise to any female fans and, in particular, the fourth official, who may have been offended by certain comments heard over the tannoy during today's match."