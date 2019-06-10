Gateshead part company with manager - as former Newcastle United defender tipped to take charge

Gateshead have announced that they have agreed to part company with manager David Dickson by mutual consent.

Speculation is now mounting that former Newcastle United and Wolves defender Mike Williamson is ready to take over as Gateshead’s player-manager after a successful first season at the International Stadium.

Former reserve team manager Dickson took control of the first team when former Heed owner Dr Ranjan Varghese sacked Ben Clark at the end of the last season.

In the meantime, a supporter-led consortium have taken control of the club and after talks with new owners Neil Pinkerton and Trevor Clark, an agreement has been reached for Dickson to leave the club with immediate effect.

Gateshead’s new owners are currently preparing for life in the National League North after they were relegated to non-league’s second tier as the league took action over a number of breaches of financial regulations.

A statement read: "Gateshead Football Club manager Dave Dickson has left the club by mutual consent.

“Dickson was appointed as first team manager following the conclusion of the 2018/19 National League season after previously coaching the Heed's reserve side to a respectable mid-table finish in the Northern Alliance Premier Division.

“After a successful spell in junior football, Dickson was appointed as reserve team manager in January 2019 and - alongside assistant manager Simon Johnson - helped the Gateshead youngsters' move away from the foot of the table as they ended the campaign in 10th place.

“After Ben Clark was relieved of his duties as manager in April, Dickson was announced as the Heed legend's replacement by former Gateshead owner Dr Ranjan Varghese.

“The final week of May saw Neil Pinkerton and Trevor Clark take over from Varghese at Gateshead Football Club as preparations got underway for the 2019/20 season in the National League North.

“And the new owners have been able to reach an agreement for Gateshead and Dickson to part company with immediate effect.

“The decision was made in the best interests of all parties and Gateshead Football Club wishes to thank Dave for his service during what was a very turbulent period.

“A new management team is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.”