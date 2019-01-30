City of Sunderland ASC Masters’ swimmers in the medals at national competition

Have your say

A number of City of Sunderland ASC Masters’ swimmers went the distance when they took part in the Swim England T30 swim.

The event is a national competition which sees how far swimmers can swim in 30 minutes.

City of Sunderland entered individual and team events with some fantastic results which was pleasing for new Masters’ coach, Constantin Cosmin Petcu.

In the individual events, Dave Hills (65-69 years) took the gold medal when he swam a distance of 2,050 metres in the allotted time.

Mark Robinson (5-39 years) also got gold when achieving an impressive distance of 2,070 metres.

Norman Stephenson (70-74 years) was awarded the silver medal for his distance of 1,610 metres, while Ian Whyte gained the bronze with distance of 1,800 metres.

Imogen Fife (18-24 years) ranked sixth in her age group, swimming a distance of 1,575 metres, and Lindy Woodrow (60-64 years) ranked ninth with a distance of 1,540 metres.

The swimmers also had success with the team events.

The male team comprised Dave Hills, Ian Whyte, Norman Stephenson and Mark Robinson and they took the silver medal in the 240-279 years combined age group, swimming a total of 7,530 metres.

The mixed team comprising Lindy Woodrow, Imogen Fife, Dave Hills and Ian Whyte took the bronze in the 200-239 years combined age group, swimming a total of 6,965 metres.