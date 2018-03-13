Brilliant Biddick stun the Comrades in clinical fashion

Snooker

Biddick A found their lethal streak against Pennywell Comrades B in a stunning 5-0 victory in the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League.

Biddick got off to a good start thanks to Steven Tate and Graham Smith.

Terry Froud won another close black ball frame against John Campbell before Biddick won the fourth frame due to a shortage of players by Pennywell.

In the pairs, an unlucky in off on the final black by Andy Doran cost Pennywell the frame, with David Adamson/Rod Turnbull winning the frame 58-48 for the clean sweep.

League leaders South Hylton A travelled to The Hetton Centre and lost the first frame with Paul Stoves winning an exciting first frame against Norman Leslie.

An excellent 72 break saw Adam Smith quickly level the match before Gavin Dixon moved Hylton into the lead.

Graham Rutland increased the lead winning the fourth frame before Smith/Leslie won the pairs, beating Stoves/Paul Nord for the 4-1 win.

Pennywell Comrades A were another team to complete a 5-0 victory when they eased to the win over Biddick B.

Pennywell’s winning frames came from Kevin Harrop, Dean Taylor, Joe Turner and Stuart Taylor.

In the pairs, Steve O’Wellen/Steven Smith beat Thomas Rutter/Peter Mills 47-13 to complete the whitewash.

Boldon CA claimed a narrow 3-2 success over Steels.

An excellent 41 break by Graeme Ablett saw Boldon win the first frame before Derek White increased the lead.

Tommy Ayre levelled the match in the next frame before Jimmy Gales levelled the match with an excellent win over John Smith.

In the pairs, Chris Grimmer/Michael Grieveson won Boldon the match beating Ray Charlton Senior/Vince Flynn for the 3-2 win.

Ian Stewart got South Hylton B off to a good start against Seaham Conservatives B winning the first frame against Robin Midson with the aid of a 37 break.

Bobby Boyce increased the lead before Manna Singh pulled one back for Seaham.

Tony Hazard won the fourth frame against Bobby Carne, before teaming up with Boyce to win the pairs, seeing off Tony Grimes/Doug Scott 75-63 for the 4-1 win.

Mill View welcomed Murton Officials and started well with Lee Dixon winning the first frame against Boyd Banks and Howard Lax winning the second frame against David Burdess.

Stephen Clementson pulled one back for Murton before Steve Chandler continued his good form beating Jackson Mason.

In the pairs, Norman Brown/John Spruce beat Jackson Mason/Stephen Clementson for the 4-1 win.

Elsewhere in the league, Lumley edged out Seaham Conservatives A in a 3-2 triumph and Glendale also held their nerve to claim a 3-2 win over The Victory.