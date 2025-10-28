Limited-time flash sale for Sunderland AFC’s home game against Everton

A flash sale has been extended for the Black Cat’s next home game.

A limited-time flash sale has been extended for places in 76 Yards for Sunderland AFC’s next home game against Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday, November 3 (Kick off at 8pm).

Supporters can enjoy 25% off, saving £60 on adult prices.

A limited time flash sale is underway for Sunderland AFC's next home fixture against Everton. | Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Experience our first evening match of the season in 76 Yards, one of our brand-new premium experiences, enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with stunning on-pitch views and features delicious pies created by Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks.

Show your support for the lads as we look to continue our positive home form against The Toffees.

To claim your 25% discount, and secure £180 adult and £90 U16s tickets, simply purchase your tickets today!

Get your tickets at: https://www.safc.com/tickets.