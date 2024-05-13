Lambton Raptore Wins

Lambton Raptore Basketball Club receives multiple awards

Triple success for Sunderland basketball club Lambton Raptores ended their most successful season to date with a bang, by successfully defending their Durham league Division 2 Cup title and as the Division 2 season champions.. The Wearside based club defeated Durham league rivals Hartlepool Heat in a thrilling final at Sunderland University. Raptore Under16 squad wins its first dominant championship and has made the club proud as the products of Raptore grassroot. Basketball England awarded Raptore Basketball club as the 'Community Club of the year- North East' for 2023-2024. A recognition, first of it's kind for Wearside. 'We are so privileged to see numerous juniors and adults improved lives and social connections by making this club their home. And flourishes in both grassroot and competitions. It is amazing but we are hungry for more' said the club's chairman Arnel Clemente. Theclub have sessions and teams for all ages, find out more by contacting [email protected] and [email protected].