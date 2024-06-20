Judo Evan selected for team GB
Evan Anderson who is 15 years old from redhouse estate Sunderland has been selected to represent team GBs under 18s at next weeks European championships held in Sofia Bulgaria.
Evans selection onto team GB follows his successful European cup tour which seen him compete in Latvia ,Slovenia ,Italy ,spain and finally last month in Portugal his results moved him up the world ranking to become the highest ranked under 18 male in Great Britain .
Evan has been competing in judo since he was 6 years old and is multiple British champion he trains vigorously every day hoping to bring back gold ,Evan wishes to one day go to the world championships and even the Olympic Games
