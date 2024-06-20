Judo Evan selected for team GB

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

15 year old judo expert Evan Anderson sets his sights on bringing European championship gold back to Sunderland

Evan Anderson who is 15 years old from redhouse estate Sunderland has been selected to represent team GBs under 18s at next weeks European championships held in Sofia Bulgaria.

Evans selection onto team GB follows his successful European cup tour which seen him compete in Latvia ,Slovenia ,Italy ,spain and finally last month in Portugal his results moved him up the world ranking to become the highest ranked under 18 male in Great Britain .

