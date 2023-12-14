Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Kelly and Wasserman Boxing have joined forces to help an amateur boxing club in Sunderland keep their doors open.

Sunderland Golden Gloves, a club in the Castletown area of the city, are facing closure amid difficulties in securing vital funding. Kelly, who has returned to his hometown this week ahead of his big fight at the Beacon of Light on Saturday night, has been trying to draw attention to the club’s plight.

And after the 29-year-old had pledged a generous donation to help a club in his home city, he then made his promoters aware of Golden Gloves’ situation. And so, Wasserman Boxing has now joined Kelly in donating to a club that trains over 40 boxers every week, ranging in age from six to 24, including a number with special education needs (SEN).

Kelly took time out of his big fight preparations to visit Head Coach Richie Dunn and some of the young amateurs on Wednesday evening to offer his support in person. And Kelly, the world’s No1 super welterweight contender who faces Placido Ramirez this weekend, says it is essential that amateur boxing clubs survive.

Josh Kelly said: “It was a privilege to visit the club earlier this week, see my old friend Richie again and meet some of his young amateur boxers, who love their club.

“Amateur boxing clubs, up and down the country, are vital parts of their communities, they help shape and save the lives of so many young people, and I know just how vital they are in my city of Sunderland. So, to be able to help the Golden Gloves is an honour and I want to thank my promoter, Wasserman Boxing, for also showing their support.”

Richie Dunn, Head Coach at Sunderland Golden Gloves, said: “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank both Josh and Wasserman Boxing for their generous donations.

“We're trying to keep 40 kids off the streets and give them the life skills, respect and discipline they'll need to get a job - but without funding support it's getting harder and harder to keep the doors open. And so, this is why we are so grateful for the donations from Josh and Wasserman.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, said: “When Josh alerted us to the situation at Sunderland Golden Gloves, we felt compelled to act and help them. Amateur boxing clubs are the lifeblood of our sport and produce great champions like Josh, who is an idol in Sunderland.

“But, more importantly, amateur boxing clubs are anchor points in communities in this country, they are a sanctuary and a place where young people learn so many important life lessons. It is said many times but it’s true: amateur boxing clubs save lives.”

Ahead of the fight, Kelly said in his exclusive column for The Echo earlier this month: "Sunderland is different, if you’re born and bred here then you know everyone and the city always comes together to support their own. December 16 is going to be no different.