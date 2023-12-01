Former Team GP Olympian Josh Kelly will take on Roarke Knapp at the Beacon of Light on Saturday, December 16. Kelly is writing an exclusive column for the Echo ahead of the fight.

What a privilege it is to be writing a column for my hometown newspaper.

And, of course, these words will be dedicated to boxing and my homecoming fight on Saturday, December 16.

For the first time in my professional career, and for the first time since I was an amateur in 2013, I will be boxing in Sunderland.

That night, all those years ago, I won the Senior ABA title but this time I will be fighting to secure the biggest fights of my pro career.

It’s crazy that it’s taken so long for this to happen, but I’m thrilled that it finally has.

I’ve boxed all over the country and across the world but there is no place like home, and I am so excited to be fighting in front of my people.

The closest I’ve come, as a pro, is boxing in Newcastle, there was always difficulty finding somewhere in Sunderland to stage one of my fights, but my promoter, Wasserman Boxing, has ended the wait and are taking their next show to the Beacon of Light.

The reaction to the news about December 16 has been mental, my phone hasn’t stopped, tickets have been flying out and the night, my fight and the occasion will be unbelievable – don't miss it.

Sunderland is different, if you’re born and bred here then you know everyone, and the city always comes together to support their own.

December 16 is going to be no different.

And by bringing big time boxing back to Sunderland this month, we’re also edging closer to my dream of fighting at the Stadium of Light.

The big fights are coming in 2024, they are just around the corner and so whether that’s a world title fight (I’m ranked as the No1 contender in the world) or with Chris Eubank Junior, Conor Benn, Kell Brook or someone else, those fights can take us to the Stadium.

But for now, my focus is on Saturday, December 16 across the road at the Beacon of Light.