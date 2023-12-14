Everything you need to know as Josh Kelly takes on Placido Ramirez in Sunderland this weekend.

Sunderland-born boxer Josh Kelly takes on Placido Ramirez in his home city this weekend - here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fight:

When and where is Josh Kelly vs Placido Ramirez?

Josh Kelly will take on Placido Ramirez on Saturday 16 December at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland. Doors open 5:30pm

Can I watch Josh Kelly vs Placido Ramirez on TV or stream it?

The card will be streamed from 7pm on the streaming application DAZN, which can be streamed via phone, tablet, PlayStation, Xbox, or smart TV. You can watch some of the biggest events in boxing and football on the platform for £9.99 per month, though users have to commit to a year's contract.

Who is on the undercard of Josh Kelly vs Placido Ramirez?

The card for the evening is as follows:

Josh Kelly vs Placido Ramirez 12x3 Super-welterweight contest

Tom Welland vs TBA 6x3 featherweight contest

Dan Toward vs TBA 4x3 Super-welterweight contest

Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs TBA 8x3 Middleweight contest

Ben Marksby vs TBA 6x3 Super-lightweight contest

Harvey Lambert vs TBA 4x3 Super-welterweight contest

Travis Waters vs TBA 6x3 Super-welterweight contest

Andrei Dascalu vs TBA 6x3 Super-middleweight contest

What time is Josh Kelly's ringwalk against Placido Ramirez scheduled for and what time is the main event?

The main card from 7pm with Josh Kelly's ringwalk pencilled in for around 10pm with the main event against Placido Ramirez scheduled for just after.

Are there still tickets available for Josh Kelly vs Placido Ramirez?