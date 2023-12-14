Josh Kelly vs Placido Ramirez: TV channel, how to stream, ringwalk time and undercard
Everything you need to know as Josh Kelly takes on Placido Ramirez in Sunderland this weekend.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland-born boxer Josh Kelly takes on Placido Ramirez in his home city this weekend - here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fight:
When and where is Josh Kelly vs Placido Ramirez?
Josh Kelly will take on Placido Ramirez on Saturday 16 December at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland. Doors open 5:30pm
Can I watch Josh Kelly vs Placido Ramirez on TV or stream it?
The card will be streamed from 7pm on the streaming application DAZN, which can be streamed via phone, tablet, PlayStation, Xbox, or smart TV. You can watch some of the biggest events in boxing and football on the platform for £9.99 per month, though users have to commit to a year's contract.
Who is on the undercard of Josh Kelly vs Placido Ramirez?
The card for the evening is as follows:
Josh Kelly vs Placido Ramirez 12x3 Super-welterweight contest
Tom Welland vs TBA 6x3 featherweight contest
Dan Toward vs TBA 4x3 Super-welterweight contest
Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs TBA 8x3 Middleweight contest
Ben Marksby vs TBA 6x3 Super-lightweight contest
Harvey Lambert vs TBA 4x3 Super-welterweight contest
Travis Waters vs TBA 6x3 Super-welterweight contest
Andrei Dascalu vs TBA 6x3 Super-middleweight contest
What time is Josh Kelly's ringwalk against Placido Ramirez scheduled for and what time is the main event?
The main card from 7pm with Josh Kelly's ringwalk pencilled in for around 10pm with the main event against Placido Ramirez scheduled for just after.