Josh Kelly is now shaping up for a massive 2024 after scoring a knockout on Saturday.

Josh Kelly set up the biggest year of his career by producing a superb knockout in front of his Sunderland fans.

The 29-year-old stopped Placido Ramirez in the third round at a sold-out Beacon of Light on Saturday night, after landing a vicious uppercut that left his Colombian opponent unable to beat the referee's count.

Kelly's stunning victory means he is next in line to fight for the IBO world super welterweight title but the former Olympian also remains the number one contender with the WBO and is highly ranked by the IBF.

'Pretty Boy' has also made no secret of his desire to land big domestic dust-ups with rivals such as Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Junior, and following one of the KOs of the year, he declared that he is ready for anyone.

After the fight, Kelly said: "It was meant to be, the city turned out and the place was red and white tonight. Everything went to plan. It all went smoothly.

"I want those big domestic fights or a world title fight. You all know the names I want - Eubank and Benn - I am here and after that sort of performance, let's get them down here."

