Innfield Ciara and Emers Bonnie go for home glory in Grand Prix semi finals

Hopes of a home finalist in the Arena Racing Company Grand Prix are still on after trainer Yvonne Bell qualified Innfield Ciara for the semi finals of Sunderland’s showpiece event.

The Spennymoor handler – who has worked with racing greyhounds for over 50 years – watched on as her kennel star finished second behind defending champion Coonough Crow in Heat Five of last week’s qualifiers.

That performance earned the brindled two-year-old a place in the hat for Friday’s semi finals where she has been drawn in Semi Final Two with Coonough Crow, Aayamza Dancer, Farneys Willie, Allowdale Icon and Savana Jazz.

Yvonne Bell and granddaughter Abby.

Finishing in the first two of that race will earn Innfield Ciara her place in the following week’s £12,500 Grand Final – and give Yvonne a chance of winning her first Category One prize.

Having never raced over Sunderland’s 640m trip prior to Friday, Yvonne is pleased with her dog’s progress.

“We’re very happy with how she stepped up to the longer distance,” said Yvonne. “She faded slightly on the run in, but that was to be expected and our hope is that she’ll come on for her Round One performance.

“She has very good early pace, but Friday is a warm semi final with lots of speed and talent around her.

“She’s been drawn in trap three – we’d prefer to be on the inside as she’s a railer but that’s down to the luck of the draw. We’re keeping everything crossed we can reach our local final.”

Also representing Sunderland in Friday’s semi finals is Dean Blackbird’s Emers Bonnie, who finished third in her heat behind TV Trophy finalist Savana Jazz to qualify for her first Category One semi final.

There was no such luck for Yvonne’s second runner Westside Bocko, though, who couldn’t hold an early lead in his semi final and finished outside the qualifying places.

Yvonne added: “He (Westside Bocko) didn’t manage to stay the trip. The first two bends he led, and we held a one-two, but he ran out of stamina towards the end of the race.

“We’ll likely take him back to Newcastle which is a track he’s been running well before the Grand Prix started.”

The semi finals of the £12,500 Arena Racing Company Grand Prix will take place at Sunderland Stadium on Friday, April 12, night with the first of 12 races on the evening due off at 7.16pm.

2024 Arena Racing Company Grand Prix semi final draw:

Semi Final One – Savana Shay, Emers Bonnie, Aayamza Dancer, Knockalton Duza, Coppice Kaiser, Agile Ange.

Semi Final Two – Coonough Crow, Aayamza Sydney, Innfield Ciara, Farneys Willie, Allowdale Icon, Savana Jazz.