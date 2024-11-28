Bulgarian born super featherweight boxer Eduard Georgiev is enjoying success following his knockout of Essex fighter Jack England in the first round of a scheduled four on a show televised on Channel 5 by Wasserman Boxing.

‘I made my professional debut in May and won a six rounder on points. I’m the first person who has ever prevented England from going the distance. I’m delighted to be working with Danny Hopper in Sunderland and know that this is the place to be to develop my career and in due course bring titles to my adopted home.’

‘Eduard’s now 25 and had a good amateur boxing career in Cyprus before moving to Sunderland,’ explained Hopper, who is head coach at North Star A.B.C in Southwick. ‘We’d only been working together a few weeks then got this fight sorted on a televised show with a fantastic result for Eduard.’

Meanwhile amateur boxers from the club continue to excel in regional and national competitions. Jay Stokell, 15, from Redhouse won every round of his five bouts to become national champion in England Boxing’s Junior development championships. ‘I’ve been training at North Star for three years sometimes five days a week and competing two years,’ explained Jay. ‘I became regional champion in Boldon and the following weekend I boxed Lorenzo Curley in Blackburn and won by split decision. Two weeks later in the national final I defeated Junior Holden in Kettering by a 4-1 split decision to make me national champion.’

‘Boxing has benefited Jay enormously,’ said dad Gaz. ‘His health has improved as has his confidence. We want to thank Danny Hopper and the lads in the gym for this and encourage anyone to give it a go. There’s no requirement to compete. That said we’re so proud of Jay who’s won twelve of his fourteen bouts including the last consecutive seven.’

Sixteen-year-old Olli Potts from Pennywell faced Glasgow’s Jacob Naismith in the NABGC Championships. Naismith enjoys an outstanding record as a multi-national champion who’d won 63 of his 72 contests. ‘Olli boxed very well’ said Hopper, ‘losing on a 3-2 split decision which will have given him excellent experience and augurs well for the future. Layla Straughan from South Hylton also sixteen is a four times national champion and a European silver medallist and this year was again crowned champion beating a strong Yorkshire competitor winning by unanimous decision. This is an outstanding achievement.’

‘We’re also pleased with Sonny Unsworth who at fifteen reached the semi-final in his first major competition winning two fights before losing to the eventual winner. Big things expected of him.’

If interested in sponsoring Georgiev or if requiring further information about the club contact Danny Hopper on 07554 954676 or by e-mail at [email protected] or on Facebook.