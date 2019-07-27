Howzat - Chester-le-Street gets a newly decorated postbox to commemorate the cricket world cup win
Postboxes will be rolled out at each ground used in the tournament to mark the historic achievement of both England teams, including this one at Chester-le-Street.
Royal Mail is to decorate postboxes, in each town of the grounds used in the ICC cricket world cup title, and Chester-le-Street is one of the towns to host the decorative boxes.
The postboxes will be painted white and feature stylised images of a gold cricket bat, ball and stumps. The specially selected postboxes will be complemented by a permanent gold plaque. The plaque’s inscription will celebrate England Cricket’s historic position as joint holder of both ICC Cricket World Cup titles.
Chester-le-Street hosted three matches during the competition, including the thrilling England win against New Zealand on July 3. England won by 119 runs and included Durham County Cricket Club players Ben Stokes and Mark Wood.
The postboxes was unveiled on Friday, July 26, and will be in place for 3 months. The postbox, at Chester-le-Street, is located on Front Street outside the Costa coffee shop. Almost 0.6 miles away from the cricket ground.
Matt Parkes, Managing Director, Stamps and Collectables at Royal Mail, said: “Cricket is truly coming home. We are delighted to celebrate the historic achievement of England Cricket and celebrate both the England Men’s and Women’s winning teams in 2019 and in 2017, giving England Cricket both titles.”
Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer said: “It is a historic achievement for England Cricket to be both the Men’s and Women’s ICC World Cup champions. We would like to thank Royal Mail for their generosity.”