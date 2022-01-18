'Would you leave Sunderland to go to Swansea?' - Pundit delivers verdict on transfer links

The transfer window, however, is in full swing and Sunderland have been linked with a host of names during January.

Right-back Trai Hume has already signed for the Black Cats, whilst the club are said to be making progress in a deal to bring Manchester City’s Patrick Robers to the North East.

Indeed, Sunderland are in the market for a new defender this month – and they have been credited with an interest in Cardiff City defender Aden Flint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Ross Stewart of Sunderland celebrates scoring their team's third goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland at Adams Park on January 08, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

That was after West Ham defender Frederik Alves was recalled by his parent club after he failed to break into Johnson’s starting XI following his summer loan move to the Stadium of Light.

Here, though, we round up all of the latest Sunderland and League One news from around the division that you may have missed today:

Kevin Phillips talks Ross Stewart

Sunderland ace Ross Stewart is attracting interest from Swansea City, according to reports.

Reports north of the border suggest there are other Championship and some Premier League interest in Sunderland top scorer Stewart.

The Black Cats are determined to hold onto their star player, who has netted 18 times this season.

It is no surprise there would be strong interest in Stewart, though, given his form for the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Cats striker Kevin Phillips delivered his verdict.

“Naturally, when you do well and score the goals that he’s scored clubs will be interested. He’s shown a bit of everything since joining Sunderland.

“I think he’ll only get better and better. The higher he goes the better players he will be playing with. It would only enhance his game.

“Sunderland would never let him go though, no way. The only way he would go is if he does a Josh Maja and forces his way out. It would require Ross Stewart to say he wants to leave.

“It looks like he’s enjoying his life at Sunderland though. I like to think he’s got good people around him.

“Would you leave Sunderland to go to Swansea? I personally wouldn’t. Stick where you are and get this team promoted.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.