World Cup 2022: Watch boos ring out as England grind out a drab 0-0 draw against Group B rivals USA
Football fans packed into pubs and clubs across Sunderland as England took on the USA in World Cup 2022.
But anyone expecting a repeat of Monday’s barnstorming demolition of Iran would have been sorely disappointed.
Gareth Southgate’s side were second best all over the pitch and struggled to break down a well organised opposition.
The Yanks managed more attempts on goal than England and their tally of seven corners to England’s three spoke for itself.
Harry Kane could have nicked it for England at the death, with a free header from Luke Shaw’s cross, but the Spurs man steered it wide.
It summed up England’s night and, in truth, a goal would have been unfair to a USA team that deserved at least a point.
Hundreds of people parked into Sunderland city centre’s Street Bar in Low Row but attention wavered as the game went on and even the introduction of local hero Jordan Henderson with 20 minutes to go failed to raise much enthusiasm.
Boos and jeers rang out as the final whistle sounded.
With Wales losing to Iran in the earlier kick-off, a win tonight would have secured England’s progress to the knock-out stages.
As it is, they top the table and only a severe drubbing against Wales on Tuesday will see them fail to make it out of the group – but after tonight’s showing, they will be looking over their shoulders.