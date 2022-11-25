News you can trust since 1873
World Cup 2022: Fans pack into bars and pubs as England get one foot into the knock-out stages

England all but secured a place in the World Cup 2022 knock-out stages tonight – but they made heavy weather of it.

25th Nov 2022, 10:39pm

A dour 0-0 draw with the USA leaves Gareth Southgate’s side top of Group B.

Only a severe drubbing by Wales on Tuesday could see a place in the next stage of the tournament slip away.

Echo photographer Stu Norton was at Street Bar in Low Row for tonight’s game.

Were you?

1. Oooohhh...

One fan winces at what he sees

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Head and shoulders

Two fans take a break from the match

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Nervy

England's performance did not inspire confidence

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Someone's enjoying himself

Presumably he's not watching the match

Photo: Stu Norton

