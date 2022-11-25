World Cup 2022: Fans pack into bars and pubs as England get one foot into the knock-out stages
England all but secured a place in the World Cup 2022 knock-out stages tonight – but they made heavy weather of it.
A dour 0-0 draw with the USA leaves Gareth Southgate’s side top of Group B.
Only a severe drubbing by Wales on Tuesday could see a place in the next stage of the tournament slip away.
Echo photographer Stu Norton was at Street Bar in Low Row for tonight’s game.
