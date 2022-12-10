The Liverpool captain reacted to ITV just minutes after the Three Lions’ heartbreaking 2-1 loss to France on Saturday night.

The midfielder said: “It is difficult to find the right words. I thought we gave everything in the game.

“We were disappointed to go 1-0 down but I thought (we showed) the character and the mentality to keep going in the second half and find the equaliser.

England players including Jordan Henderson (right) after the final whistle. Picture PA.

“I can’t say any more. We gave it everything and unfortunately it wasn’t our night.”

Asked if he felt defeat was a missed opportunity, Henderson told ITV: “Probably, yes. We felt really good. Performances were really good and the hunger and focus were really good.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t our night. You have got to give credit to France. They are a good team but I still felt it was there for us to win.”

Despair for England as they exit the World Cup. Picture PA.

Reflecting on Kane’s penalty miss, Henderson added on ITV: “We know how many penalties Harry has scored, how many goals he has contributed for us to get us here. He scored the first one.

