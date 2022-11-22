Ex-Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane hits out at Qatar hosting World Cup
Roy Keane has said the World Cup should not be held in Qatar and accused the country of lacking “common decency” with its human rights record.
Qatar has come under increased scrutiny since being awarded the 2022 tournament in controversial circumstances, with focus on its treatment of women, members of the LGBTQ+ community and migrant workers.
Keane, working as a pundit for ITV, said the human rights issues have been dismissed flippantly.
“The World Cup shouldn’t be here, it shouldn’t be here,” he said ahead of Argentina’s game with Saudi Arabia. “It has been mentioned with corruption regarding FIFA. The country, the way they treat migrant workers, gay people.
“It is great that it has been brought up. They shouldn’t have the World Cup here, you can’t treat people like that.
“We all love football and we’re on about spreading the game but to dismiss human rights flippantly because of a football tournament is not right. It shouldn’t be here.
“The bottom line is, we are talking about common decency, how you treat people. Football, the greatest sport in the world, there is so much money involved, there will be corruption but let’s get back to basics, you have to treat people with decency. It should start and finish with that,” added the former Sunderland manager.