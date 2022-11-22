Ex-Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane hits out at Qatar hosting World Cup

Qatar has come under increased scrutiny since being awarded the 2022 tournament in controversial circumstances, with focus on its treatment of women, members of the LGBTQ+ community and migrant workers.

Keane, working as a pundit for ITV, said the human rights issues have been dismissed flippantly.

“The World Cup shouldn’t be here, it shouldn’t be here,” he said ahead of Argentina’s game with Saudi Arabia. “It has been mentioned with corruption regarding FIFA. The country, the way they treat migrant workers, gay people.

Roy Keane broadcasts. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images).

“It is great that it has been brought up. They shouldn’t have the World Cup here, you can’t treat people like that.

“We all love football and we’re on about spreading the game but to dismiss human rights flippantly because of a football tournament is not right. It shouldn’t be here.