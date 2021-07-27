Who is Jordan Gabriel? Notts Forest place £600k price on Sunderland target

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 30: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel of Blackpool poses with the trophy after the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Blackpool and Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium on May 30, 2021 in London, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have placed a £600,000 price tag on the head of their right-back amid interest from both Sunderland and Blackpool, according to reports.

Sunderland are desperate to sign full-backs on both sides this summer ahead of their League One opener next weekend, with the out-of-contract Denver Hume their only current senior player in that position.

Contract negotiations between Hume and the club are still underway with fans still eagerly waiting to find out whether the 22-year-old will extend his stay at his boyhood side – however a new contract for Hume wont impact Lee Johnson’s search for more full-backs to bolster his backline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have been linked with numerous defenders during the summer transfer window and Jordan Gabriel has been a name on supporters lips for a while.

Who is Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel?

Jordan Gabriel is a 22-year-old right-back who currently plays for Nottingham Forest. Gabriel began his academy years with Arsenal and Southend United, before making the move up to the Midlands in 2015.

Gabriel made his professional debut in 2019 in an EFL Cup fixture against Arsenal, but failed to force himself into the first team permanently and was sent out on loan to Scunthorpe United, followed by Blackpool.

The defender became a regular starter for Blackpool last season, making 27 league appearances as the Seasiders won promotion to the Championship. A successful season under Neil Critchley has resulted in the former Liverpool U23s manager looking to re-sign Gabriel in the second tier.

Gabriel is currently the only senior right-back at Forest's disposal, with Cyrus Christie returning to Fulham after his loan ended. This is likely to mean Chris Hughton will be keen to bring in cover first before Sunderland have any chance of bringing the 22-year-old to the Stadium of Light.

However, free agent Eric Lichaj – who recently left the Sunderland camp after training with the Black Cats – has now linked up with Hughton at the City Ground. If the 32-year-old was to sign for Forest, it could potentially pave the way for a move to Sunderland for Gabriel.

Who else have Sunderland been linked with?

Sunderland have been eager to bring in defenders this summer and have recently been linked with Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson, QPR’s Todd Kane and Liverpool’s Tony Gallacher.

Many fans were excited at the prospect of signing Coulson after Middlesbrough’s former Young Player of the Season struggled for game time under Neil Warnock, however it is looking likely that the 23-year-old will sign for Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile Todd Kane was added to the transfer list by Queens Park Rangers earlier this month, resulting in transfer speculation regarding a move up north for the defender.

Kane started his career with Chelsea and enjoyed a number of loan spells with teams such as Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Hull City. The right-back since signed permanently for QPR in 2019.

Sunderland have most recently been linked with Liverpool youngster, Tony Gallacher, who could join Callum Doyle as another Premier League loanee.

The Black Cats are reportedly in talks with the Reds to bring the Scotsman to the north-east, with a permanent deal also looking like a possibility.