With the Black Cats close to signing Anderson from Everton, we take a look at everything you need to know about the youngster ahead of the move and deadline day tomorrow:

Joe Anderson – fact file:

Age: 21

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: Joe Anderson of Everton arrives prior to the Sydney Super Cup match between Everton and the Western Sydney Wanderers at CommBank Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

Club: Everton

Position: Central defender

Nationality: English

Place of birth: Stalybridge

What is the story with Sunderland’s interest in Everton man Joe Anderson?

It is understood that Everton have accepted an offer from Sunderland for the 21-year-old central defender. As first reported by Sunderland Nation, permission has been granted for the player to undergo a medical at the Academy of Light ahead of a permanent transfer.

Sources close to the Everton end have told The Echo that the deal has been finalised at Goodison Park and the player is expected to make the move to the North East.

Could Joe Anderson coming in mean some players leave Sunderland before deadline day?

Bailey Wright has been linked with a move to Aberdeen, Hibernian and Portsmouth during the window. The 30-year-old hasn’t nailed down a regular starting spot this season behind, Danny Batth, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien this season.

Should Anderson come in as expected, you have to wonder where Wright’s future lies during the January window. Hibs provides an interesting option given Wright worked with head coach Lee Johnson at both Bristol City and Sunderland.

What has been said about Joe Anderson previously?

At the time of Anderson’s last contract extension with Everton, director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Joe has been with us since the age of 15 and his attitude and progression in that time have been very impressive.

“We have a clear plan for Joe to continue his development with us and look forward to helping him fulfil his potential.”

What is Tony Mowbray’s stance on Bailey Wright and the reported interest elsewhere?

Earlier this month, Tony Mowbray responded to the Wright transfer links: "I talk to all the players when I feel there are any issues around them.

"At this moment, Bailey Wright is very much part of our setup and there's an opportunity potentially for him to start this game [against Boro] depending on whether a scan goes right or wrong for us this afternoon.

"It's not in my mind to think about Bailey staying or going, and I'm not sure that publicly I want to talk about people's situations. Those conversations between coaches and players are private.

"What I would say is that if everybody is fit and available in our squad, there is probably an overload of five or six central defenders."

Why did Bailey Wright miss the game against Fulham and is it related to a potential exit with Joe Anderson coming in?