Here, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the window:

When does the 2022 summer transfer window open for Premier League clubs?

The 2022 summer transfer window for Premier League clubs will open on June 10 and will close at 11 pm on September 1.

This is in line with other European leagues.

When does the 2022 summer transfer window open for EFLclubs?

The 2022 summer transfer window for EFL clubs is expected to run over the same course as the Premier League.

That means the window for EFL clubs will open on June 10 and will close at 11 pm on September 1.

What deals can be done during the 2022 summer transfer window?

Sunderland will be able to complete both permanent and loan deals during the summer transfer window, and can also sign free agents should they so wish.

The Black Cats will be able to buy and sell players to any country whose window is open during January – which is practically all of Europe.

Can any players be signed after the 2022 summer transfer window closes?

Yes – Sunderland will be able to sign free agents after the summer if they need to bolster their squad now that they have achieved promotion to the Championship.