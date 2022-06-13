Loading...

What Preston boss said about Sunderland target's future and in-demand Leicester keeper

Sunderland and Preston North End are interested in Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen – but what has been said by Lilywhites bosses?

By James Copley
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:00 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The 24-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship at Preston and the club’s player of the season award last campaign.

The Sun states that Alex Neil’s former club are reportedly keen on bringing Iverson back to Deepdale for a third season.

Sunderland’s North East rivals, Middlesbrough, have also been credited with an interest in the former Denmark youth international.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Daniel Iversen of Preston North End throws the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Preston North End at Bet365 Stadium on January 03, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Iversen has been on the books at Leicester City since 2018-19 but hasn’t made a single appearance for the Foxes in the league or cups.

Preston North End director Peter Risdale said in an interview for his club: “The odds of Daniel Iversen coming back are slim. We’ve had him for 18 months and he’s done outstandingly well. My guess is he will either stay in the Leicester fold or look for a permanent move somewhere.”

Daniel IversenLeicesterPrestonSunderlandPreston North End