What Preston boss said about Sunderland target's future and in-demand Leicester keeper

The 24-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Championship at Preston and the club’s player of the season award last campaign.
The Sun states that Alex Neil’s former club are reportedly keen on bringing Iverson back to Deepdale for a third season.
Sunderland’s North East rivals, Middlesbrough, have also been credited with an interest in the former Denmark youth international.
Iversen has been on the books at Leicester City since 2018-19 but hasn’t made a single appearance for the Foxes in the league or cups.
Preston North End director Peter Risdale said in an interview for his club: “The odds of Daniel Iversen coming back are slim. We’ve had him for 18 months and he’s done outstandingly well. My guess is he will either stay in the Leicester fold or look for a permanent move somewhere.”