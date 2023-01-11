The Black Cats have been in talks with Stewart over fresh terms for some time but an agreement has not yet been reached. The Scot’s contract currently has 18 months left to run.

A host of clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old, who has scored nine Championship goals in 11 appearances this campaign, including Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Rangers, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Speaking to The72, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie recent stated that selling Stewart this month was a “possibility” this month and also claimed that the striker was unhappy with the latest offer.

Kristjaan Speakman

However, Speakman said in an update to fans just last week that Sunderland remain eager to agree a new long-term contract with Ross Stewart. Talks appear not to have progressed significantly but Speakman says the club are ‘really comfortable’ with their position.

"Firstly it’s important to say that we’re really dedicated and being pro-active to try and get Ross to sign a new contract, everyone is geared up to make that happen and feel that’s the right outcome,” Speakman said.

"If you look on the pitch, his performances and his desire to get back from injury show that he’s 100% committed to Sunderland. At the present time that’s where negotiations sit and I don’t think that’s anything that should worry supporters.

"I’d like to think that our track record since we’ve been at the club is something that the fans can trust, at the present time we’ve got talented players contracted for a substantial period of time that fully protects the club. There’s one or two players that are coming towards the end of their natural contract this summer and they’ve got certain clauses in there that mean they roll over into the next year.

