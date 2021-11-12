Wearside's football clubs to visit during Sunderland AFC's international break

It has been a tough few weeks for Sunderland AFC, but the November international break allows Lee Johnson to fine-tune what he expects from his squad while fans take a week long break from the Stadium of Light.

However, there are still plenty of opportunities to support local teams this weekend with the Northern and Wearside leagues offering a full schedule of fixtures.

To the south of the city centre, Ryhope Colliery Welfare will welcome North Shields to their Ryhope Recreation Ground site in the Division One of the Northern League.

Ryhope CW (red and white) are in action this weekend.

This is a game which has potential for fireworks, with both sides coming into the game in good form and occupying 3rd and 4th places in the table. Tickets are £6 for adults with concessions paying £4.

In Division Two, Sunderland West End will be hosting Carlisle City at the Ford Quarry Football Hub with both sides looking to put further pressure on the teams at the top of the table.

For those fancying a trip slightly further afield, Jarrow are hosting Tow Law Town at their Perth Green ground near Brockley Whins Station and it’s a 15th vs 14th placed matchup as Chester Le Street Town face Willington at Moor Park in the Durham town.

Further down the footballing pyramid, there are three games around the city in the Wearside League this weekend and it comes over in Silksworth. The area’s club, Silksworth Colliery Welfare will play host to Coxhoe Athletic at Silksworth Welfare Park. The game will have an earlier kick off time of 2:00pm.

There will be a Sunderland derby in the Durham County FA Minor Cup this weekend when Sunderland Albion, who are only playing in their second season since the club’s reformation in 2020, travel north of the river to play Hylton Colliery Welfare.

To round off the local fixtures over the final international break of 2021, Washington United will play Shotton Colliery at their Nissan Sports club pitch in a 2:00pm kick off.