And before it kicks off, our local history boffin Tony Gillan has been down to the site of the old Roker Park football ground.

Long since replaced by the Stadium of Light as the home of Sunderland AFC, it’s now a quiet residential area.

You’d never know the neighbourhood had once hosted ‘one of the dirtiest and most violent games of football ever played’.

Tony Gillan recounts the story of the World Cup coming to Sunderland's old football ground.