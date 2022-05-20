Watch: Sunderland fans in Trafalgar Square the day before Wembley Clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland will face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on Saturday, in a match that could finally see them return to the Championship.

The iconic venue will be packed out with Sunderland fans, with all 46,460 tickets snapped up.

It’s traditional for Black Cats supporters to gather in Trafalgar Square on the eve of a final.

Sunderland supporters in Trafalgar Square on the afternoon of Friday, May 20.

