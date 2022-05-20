Watch: Sunderland fans in Trafalgar Square the day before Wembley Clash

Sunderland will face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on Saturday, in a match that could finally see them return to the Championship.
The iconic venue will be packed out with Sunderland fans, with all 46,460 tickets snapped up.
It’s traditional for Black Cats supporters to gather in Trafalgar Square on the eve of a final.
Most Popular
-
1
League One retained lists: Two ex-Sunderland stars headline League One releases following announcements from Portsmouth, MK Dons, Rotherham United and co
-
2
Wycombe Wanderers ticket latest for League One play-offs at Wembley after Sunderland receive final allocation
-
3
Niall Quinn: Why it feels like this time could just be different for Sunderland's loyal supporters at Wembley
-
4
Sunderland fans encouraged to send heartwarming message to ex-player at Wembley
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer news: 115 career goal striker Cats were linked with in January released by Championship club
And, late into Friday afternoon, there was a distinct increase in red and white by Nelson’s Column.