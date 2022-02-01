Watch: Jermain Defoe signs for Sunderland - we asked what shoppers thought
Sunderland AFC veteran Jermain Defoe is making a return to Wearside.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:43 pm
The club has confirmed that the 39 year old has signed an ‘initial’ contract until the end of the season.
A popular figure with fans, Defoe left the club to join Bournemouth following relegation from the Premier League in 2017.
Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has praised his ‘infectious’ personality.
And following confirmation of his return, Defoe said: “I have a special bond with the fans here.”
Judging by the reaction from city centre shoppers, he’s not wrong.