Watch: Jermain Defoe signs for Sunderland - we asked what shoppers thought

The club has confirmed that the 39 year old has signed an ‘initial’ contract until the end of the season.

A popular figure with fans, Defoe left the club to join Bournemouth following relegation from the Premier League in 2017.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has praised his ‘infectious’ personality.

Shoppers gave us their views on the return to Wearside of Jermain Defoe.

And following confirmation of his return, Defoe said: “I have a special bond with the fans here.”