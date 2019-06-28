Twitter reacts as ex-Sunderland stars help book England’s place in World Cup semi-finals
England booked their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup last night with a stunning 3-0 victory over double tournament winners Norway - and with a plethora of North East talent on display, too.
Sunderland-born Jill Scott, Durham-born Steph Houghton, Berwick-born Lucy Bronze, Newcastle-born Carly Telford, South Shields-raised Demi Stokes, Whitby-born Beth Mead and York-born Lucy Staniforth were all in last night’s squad and all once played for Sunderland Ladies.
Captain Houghton had a superb game in central defence, making some crucial last ditch tackles, whilst Beth Mead assisted the Lionesses third - a stunning strike from Lucy Bronze. Jill Scott also managed to get herself on the score sheet.
And such an emphatic victory against top quality opponents sent social media into a frenzy, here’s how Twitter reacted to Phil Neville’s side and their commanding victory:
@ChoccyChoc: “Just watched the highlights from last nights @Lionesses game and it’s got me all emotional - what a performance from the girl, they are definitely inspiring a nation. @LucyBronze &@stephhoughton2 were just on another level last night too, just incredible.”
@AlloquiStrix: “Hey @_fizzer18 well done. Pass on the congrats to the team - following you all the way. What a third goal by the way from @LucyBronze - goosebumps every time I've watched it!”
@Jengaa_N: Demi Stokes showing today why she should of started this World Cup ahead of Alex Greenwood. #NORENG #FIFAWWC
@carljtweets: “So proud of #LucyBronze from my hometown of #Alnwick & all the England team girls. Putting women's football firmly on the map...maybe one day it will just be "football" & no need to insert the "women's" haway the lasses!!! #EnglandWomen #ENG #England #WorldCup2019 #JeremyVine.”
@thewhitecafu: “Like Jordan Henderson, there’s an element of bittersweet in that the likes of Steph Houghton, Jill Scott & Lucy Bronze had to leave the North-East of England in order to take on (& beat) the best in the world. It’s great to see local people do well mind… #HawayTheLasses”
@blueberry1894: “No surprise there, she has been #ENG best player in this tournament.”
@laurenhowaard: “Jill Scott from Sunlin scoring in the World Cup Quarter Final, ya just love to see it”
@blueberry1894: “Watching the England game. Of all the performances, Demi Stokes has been terrific defensively and tactically astute!”
@m11_lufc: “75% of Earth is covered by water, the rest is covered by Steph Houghton #Lionesses”
@KHall1992: “Feel sorry for Demi Stokes, she has a quality game but cos she got Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze alongside her, no one is noticing her.”
@1cornishblue: “I haven’t watched a lot of Women’s football, but I was very impressed with England last night. I’ve seen Steph Houghton play a couple of times and she is a quality player and a great leader. Plays with such authority.”
@MichaelPottsRT: “Reported on @SAFCLadies when Beth Mead was scoring at Eppleton for fun. Bronze, Scott, Houghton all came through there. Coaches should be proud.”
@annejoh: “Beth Mead has been good since she came on, she should start ahead of Duggan. Houghton rarely has a bad game.”
@ana_fotbolace: “Demi Stokes is good at football.”
@danielstorey85: “Lucy Bronze England's best performer, Steph Houghton not far behind and Demi Stokes probably third. All three will need to be on it vs France/USA if we're to win.”
@ngolwe_shikati: “#Lionesses Demi Stokes is so underrated. It's coming home.”