Twitter reacts as ex-Sunderland stars help book England’s place in World Cup semi-finals

England's captain and ex-Sunderland star Steph Houghton celebrates following her side's victory against Noway on the World Cup quarter-final last night.

Sunderland-born Jill Scott, Durham-born Steph Houghton, Berwick-born Lucy Bronze, Newcastle-born Carly Telford, South Shields-raised Demi Stokes, Whitby-born Beth Mead and York-born Lucy Staniforth were all in last night’s squad and all once played for Sunderland Ladies.

Captain Houghton had a superb game in central defence, making some crucial last ditch tackles, whilst Beth Mead assisted the Lionesses third - a stunning strike from Lucy Bronze. Jill Scott also managed to get herself on the score sheet.

And such an emphatic victory against top quality opponents sent social media into a frenzy, here’s how Twitter reacted to Phil Neville’s side and their commanding victory:

@ChoccyChoc: “Just watched the highlights from last nights @Lionesses game and it’s got me all emotional - what a performance from the girl, they are definitely inspiring a nation. @LucyBronze &@stephhoughton2 were just on another level last night too, just incredible.”

@AlloquiStrix: “Hey @_fizzer18 well done. Pass on the congrats to the team - following you all the way. What a third goal by the way from @LucyBronze - goosebumps every time I've watched it!”

@Jengaa_N: Demi Stokes showing today why she should of started this World Cup ahead of Alex Greenwood. #NORENG #FIFAWWC

@carljtweets: “So proud of #LucyBronze from my hometown of #Alnwick & all the England team girls. Putting women's football firmly on the map...maybe one day it will just be "football" & no need to insert the "women's" haway the lasses!!! #EnglandWomen #ENG #England #WorldCup2019 #JeremyVine.”

@thewhitecafu: “Like Jordan Henderson, there’s an element of bittersweet in that the likes of Steph Houghton, Jill Scott & Lucy Bronze had to leave the North-East of England in order to take on (& beat) the best in the world. It’s great to see local people do well mind… #HawayTheLasses”

@blueberry1894: “No surprise there, she has been #ENG best player in this tournament.”

@laurenhowaard: “Jill Scott from Sunlin scoring in the World Cup Quarter Final, ya just love to see it”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@blueberry1894: “Watching the England game. Of all the performances, Demi Stokes has been terrific defensively and tactically astute!”

@m11_lufc: “75% of Earth is covered by water, the rest is covered by Steph Houghton #Lionesses”

@KHall1992: “Feel sorry for Demi Stokes, she has a quality game but cos she got Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze alongside her, no one is noticing her.”

@1cornishblue: “I haven’t watched a lot of Women’s football, but I was very impressed with England last night. I’ve seen Steph Houghton play a couple of times and she is a quality player and a great leader. Plays with such authority.”

@MichaelPottsRT: “Reported on @SAFCLadies when Beth Mead was scoring at Eppleton for fun. Bronze, Scott, Houghton all came through there. Coaches should be proud.”

@annejoh: “Beth Mead has been good since she came on, she should start ahead of Duggan. Houghton rarely has a bad game.”

@ana_fotbolace: “Demi Stokes is good at football.”

@danielstorey85: “Lucy Bronze England's best performer, Steph Houghton not far behind and Demi Stokes probably third. All three will need to be on it vs France/USA if we're to win.”