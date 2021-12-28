The attacker is said to be close to agreeing a January move to Sunderland’s rivals in League One for a fee of £300,000.

Charles has been in a contract dispute with his club, which has seen him limited to nine appearances this season.

The player’s last outing came back in September but a number of clubs have been linked with the Northern Ireland international including Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

Charles bagged 20 goals last term but Alan Nixon of The Sun has claimed that Bolton are close to securing his signature.

Clubs eye Rotherham United winger ahead of January

Rotherham United winger Kieran Sadlier is attracting interest from Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers

That’s according to Football League World with the website claiming the trio are very much interested in the Millers man.

The 27-year-old’s current deal with Rotherham is set to expire next summer.

Sadiler, formerly of West Ham United, has yet to agree fresh terms with the League One leaders

He was also believed to be the subject of a bid from an unnamed third-tier side last season but Rotherham opted to reject the approach.

Sadlier has been used on an on-off basis by Rotherham in League One this season after sustaining a serious ankle injury last campaign.

The winger has been limited to just five league starts during the current season but has impressed for Rotherham United in the Papa John’s Trophy.

