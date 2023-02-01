Following Ross Stewart’s injury against Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage last weekend, Tony Mowbray has just one out-and-out striker to call upon, Leeds United loanee Joe Geldhart.

The expectation amongst Sunderland fans was that the club would dip into the transfer or loan market to bring in cover and competition for the former Wigan Athletic man but the deadline passed without any such addition as former loanee Ellis Simms remained at Everton under Sean Dyche.

There was action elsewhere, however, with Sunderland’s play-off rivals Luton Town securing the services of highly-rated 20-year-old forward Joe Taylor from Peterborough United.

LUTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, applauds the fans following the side's draw in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Luton Town and Grimsby at Kenilworth Road on January 28, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Speaking through the club’s website after securing the deal, manager Rob Edwards said: “Joe’s an exciting young player and someone that the recruitment team here have been tracking for a while. He’s very quick, he gets chances and we really like the look of him.

“He’s still inexperienced at the moment, but we feel he will be a really good asset for the club going forward, someone we are looking forward to getting in the building and working with.”