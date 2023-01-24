The 20-year-old played a big role in keeping Leeds in the Premier League at the end of last season but hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked during 2022-23 campaign, with a loan move to the Championship looking likely as he continues to develop his game.

Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Wigan Athletic have also been linked with a move for the striker with reports last week suggesting that the Latics were favourites to land his signature.

Gelhardt came up through Wigan’s academy and is said to be leaning towards a return to the DW Stadium but it appears that the deal is yet to be agreed with Athletic journalist Hay providing an update on his short-term future.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United in action during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco at Elland Road on December 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

“Gelhardt seems keen to go back there. He obviously came from Wigan to Leeds in the first place, obviously very familiar with it, knows a lot of people there. But Sunderland also another side who have been having a look at him and would definitely take him if they could.