The striker, who is under contract until the 2024 season, explained that there was interest in him during the winter window from abroad.

“It was quite close to actually being a move. It was a bit 50-50,” Asoro told Sportbladet. “Maybe 60 per cent that I would stay. But it feels good that it turned out the way

"Almost like that. There was a bit of planning, but in the end, it was the best thing for me to stay. You don't have much control, but you just have to accept it. You can't do much, what happens, happens.”

Djurgardens' Swedish forward Joel Asoro.

Asoro departed Sunderland in the summer after the club’s relegation from the Championship, moving to Swansea City for a £2million fee before bagging a permanent move to Djurgårdens IF Fotboll in Sweden back in 2021.

The former Sunderland academy graduate was linked with a move to France to join up with Bordeaux in Ligue 2, where his former Black Cats teammate Josh Maja is currently playing, and was also the subject of transfer interest from Turkey.

Asoro has netted 16 goals and contributed 10 assists in his time with Djurgardens, including seven goals in this season's Europa Conference League campaign. The 23-year-old also recently netted his first goal for Sweden on his very first international appearance against Finland.