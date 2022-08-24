Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic were said to be in “advanced talks” to sign the midfielder before Sunderland entered into the race for his signature.

Michut, 19, made just seven top team appearances last season for PSG with five of those coming in Ligue 1 but faces an uphill battle for first-team minutes in Paris given the club’s bloated squad.

Last month, Romano said: “Celtic are in advanced talks to sign Edouard Michut. Paris Saint-Germain are open to let him go - first proposal to be submitted soon, permanent deal now discussed. #CelticFC Opening bid will be around €2.5m, as @SkySportsLyall advanced.”

Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Edouard Michut (L) leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the French L1 football match between Angers SCO and Paris Saint-Germain at the Raymond-Kopa Stadium in Angers, north-western France on April 20, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then added yesterday: “Sunderland have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Edouard Michut. He’s their dream signing for the midfield. #PSGTalks will continue as there are many clubs interested in Michut since June.”