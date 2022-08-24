Transfer news: Fabrizio Romano drops exciting Sunderland transfer update with Black Cats eyeing PSG man
Sunderland are said to have opened talks with PSG over a deal for Edouard Michut.
Celtic were said to be in “advanced talks” to sign the midfielder before Sunderland entered into the race for his signature.
Michut, 19, made just seven top team appearances last season for PSG with five of those coming in Ligue 1 but faces an uphill battle for first-team minutes in Paris given the club’s bloated squad.
Last month, Romano said: “Celtic are in advanced talks to sign Edouard Michut. Paris Saint-Germain are open to let him go - first proposal to be submitted soon, permanent deal now discussed. #CelticFC Opening bid will be around €2.5m, as @SkySportsLyall advanced.”
He then added yesterday: “Sunderland have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Edouard Michut. He’s their dream signing for the midfield. #PSGTalks will continue as there are many clubs interested in Michut since June.”
Sunderland are next in action against Norwich City on Saturday.