Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland starlet sold by Stewart Donald for £300k set for loan move
Former Sunderland man Joe Hugill is set to join National League side Altrincham, according to reports.
The Manchester Evening News state that the striker and his teammate Sonny Aljofree will continue to train with United and be available to play for Manchester United’s under-21s as well as Altrincham.
Under Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, the Academy of Light retained its Category One status. However, several exciting young starlets were allowed to depart and Madrox’s watch.
Luca Stephenson, Hugill, Sam Greenwood, Bali Mumba, Francis Okoronkwo and Logan Pye all departed to various clubs higher up the food chain. The mass exodus didn’t sit well with supporters with many fans feeling the club’s academy was heading in the wrong direction.
19-year-old striker Hugill arrived at Old Trafford from Sunderland in the summer of 2020 for £300,000 amid serious interest from Arsenal and Tottenham and has since sporadically trained with United’s first-team squad.