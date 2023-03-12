Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland starlet sold by Madrox for £300k tipped for Wearside return
Former Sunderland starlet Joe Hugill has been linked with a return to Wearside on loan next season.
19-year-old striker Hugill arrived at Old Trafford from Sunderland in the summer of 2020 for £300,000 amid serious interest from Arsenal and Tottenham and has since sporadically trained with United’s first-team squad.
However, a report from The Sun has claimed that Manchester United are ready to send Hugill out on loan to the Championship next season with the striker currently at Altrincham. The national publication also states that Sunderland are on “alert” and “could” take their former player back during the next window.
Under Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, the Academy of Light retained its Category One status. However, several exciting young starlets were allowed to depart.
Luca Stephenson, Hugill, Sam Greenwood, Bali Mumba, Francis Okoronkwo and Logan Pye all departed. The mass exodus didn’t sit well with supporters and pundits with many feeling the club’s academy was heading in the wrong direction.